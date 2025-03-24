user
user

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the new Kerala BJP state president, officially announced by Prahlad Joshi during the BJP State Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. His selection marks a shift towards attracting youth and professionals, moving beyond traditional voter bases.

former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been officially appointed as the new Kerala state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made by Prahlad Joshi, who is in charge of the party’s organisational elections in Kerala, during the BJP State Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Mar 24).

The decision to appoint Chandrasekhar was put forward by senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the party's core committee meeting. Rajeev Chandrasekhar submitted his nomination papers for the post on Sunday, in the presence of key BJP leaders from the state and the central leadership.

Also Read: Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

After months of speculation, the BJP central leadership has chosen technocrat-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar to lead the party in Kerala, replacing senior leaders who were previously considered for the post. The decision is seen as an effort by the party to expand its base beyond its traditional voters, aiming to attract more youth and professionals under Chandrasekhar's leadership. His spirited campaign during the recent Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram also played a role in his elevation.

Interestingly, Chandrasekhar was scheduled to travel to Australia to attend an AI seminar. However, he was directed by the BJP central leadership to attend the core committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram instead—a clear indication of the leadership's decision. Before the formal announcement, Prakash Javadekar held a one-on-one discussion with Chandrasekhar and later informed the state leaders individually about the decision. The official announcement followed during the core committee meeting.

Chandrasekhar’s appointment sends a strong message from the central leadership against factionalism in the Kerala BJP. Known for being above intra-party groups, Chandrasekhar’s elevation signifies the leadership’s intent to bring unity and efficiency to the state unit. A major reshuffle is expected in the state core committee and state committee, with the inclusion of more young leaders along with the seniors.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s first major challenge as state president will be leading the BJP in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.

Also Read: Kerala: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar set to become new BJP state president

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots anr

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 focusing on Assembly elections; district-specific plans in pipeline anr

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

Kerala: BJP K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader' state president anr

Kerala: BJP's K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader'

Kerala: KSRTC suspends two employees after snake smuggling incident on Scania bus dmn

Kerala: KSRTC suspends two employees after snake smuggling incident on Scania bus

Recent Stories

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon