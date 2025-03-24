Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been officially appointed as the new Kerala state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made by Prahlad Joshi, who is in charge of the party’s organisational elections in Kerala, during the BJP State Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Mar 24).

The decision to appoint Chandrasekhar was put forward by senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the party's core committee meeting. Rajeev Chandrasekhar submitted his nomination papers for the post on Sunday, in the presence of key BJP leaders from the state and the central leadership.

After months of speculation, the BJP central leadership has chosen technocrat-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar to lead the party in Kerala, replacing senior leaders who were previously considered for the post. The decision is seen as an effort by the party to expand its base beyond its traditional voters, aiming to attract more youth and professionals under Chandrasekhar's leadership. His spirited campaign during the recent Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram also played a role in his elevation.

Interestingly, Chandrasekhar was scheduled to travel to Australia to attend an AI seminar. However, he was directed by the BJP central leadership to attend the core committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram instead—a clear indication of the leadership's decision. Before the formal announcement, Prakash Javadekar held a one-on-one discussion with Chandrasekhar and later informed the state leaders individually about the decision. The official announcement followed during the core committee meeting.

Chandrasekhar’s appointment sends a strong message from the central leadership against factionalism in the Kerala BJP. Known for being above intra-party groups, Chandrasekhar’s elevation signifies the leadership’s intent to bring unity and efficiency to the state unit. A major reshuffle is expected in the state core committee and state committee, with the inclusion of more young leaders along with the seniors.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s first major challenge as state president will be leading the BJP in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.

