Kerala: Milma sets new sales record during Onam; 37 lakh litres of milk sold on Uthradam day alone

Milma achieved a historic sales record during the Onam season, selling 37 lakh litres of milk and nearly 4 lakh kg of curd on Uthradam day alone.

Thiruvananthapuram: Milma has achieved an all-time sales record for milk, curd, and other dairy products during the Onam season. On Uthradam day alone, which is the day before Thiruvonam, Milma outlets sold 37,00,365 liters of milk and 3,91,576 kilograms of curd. In the six days leading up to Thiruvonam, the government-owned cooperative sold a total of 1,33,47,013 liters of milk and 14,95,332 kilograms of curd.

As Onam preparations began in Kerala on August 15, the sale of ghee reached 814 metric tons by September 12. Milma continues to hold the top position in the dairy product market and has consistently increased its sales year after year.

Last year, the total milk sales during Onam reached 1,00,56,889 liters. In the previous year, 94,56,621 liters of milk were sold over the four busy days of the festival. During last year's Onam, 12,99,215 kilograms of curd were sold in four days, compared to 11,25,437 kilograms the year before.

In anticipation of the Onam market demand, Milma meticulously planned and implemented strategies to ensure the smooth distribution of milk, curd, and other dairy products. Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) Chairman K.S. Mani expressed gratitude to the consumers for their trust in Milma. Achieving this significant milestone, Chairman K.S. Mani extended his gratitude to the Federation's Board of Directors, regional unions, management, dairy farmers, Milma staff, delivery personnel, and distributors. He emphasized that the continued record performance is made possible by the unwavering trust of consumers in their products, the quality they maintain, and the efficiency of the distribution network.



