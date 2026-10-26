A massive boulder rolled down a plot and completely crushed a well near Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram. A major tragedy was averted as no one was outside. The family is now living in fear because another huge rock is hanging dangerously right above their house.

Thiruvananthapuram: A massive boulder rolled down from an elevated plot and completely crushed a well at Panayamkode near Kattakkada. The incident took place around 2 PM. The huge rock fell from the property behind the house of Binu, a Kattakkode native, and crashed directly into the well next to his home.

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The rock came down with a loud noise, causing the well to cave in entirely. A major tragedy was averted just because nobody was standing outside when the rock fell. Neighbors said the house would have been completely destroyed if the boulder had rolled just a little further. Binu, his bedridden mother, and his father were the only ones inside the house during the incident. The accident destroyed the main drinking water source for Binu's family and the surrounding neighbors.

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The local panchayat member visited the spot after getting the information and initiated the necessary steps. Locals pointed out that another huge rock is resting dangerously right above the accident spot, and it can fall at any moment. The family is now living in absolute fear because of this looming danger.