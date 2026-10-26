The Kerala Lottery Department will conduct the Bhagyathara BT-77 draw on October 26, 2026, at 3 PM. This weekly lottery offers multiple prize tiers, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore, followed by Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Department is going to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-77 draw on Monday 26th October 2026. Ticket holders all over Kerala are waiting for the results (first prize is a massive Rs 1 crore). The draw is at 3pm and the winning numbers will be out once the results are declared.

Bhagyathara is one of the weekly lotteries in Kerala and has several prize categories. The BT-77 draw has a number of prize tiers.

1st prize is Rs 1 crore, 2nd prize is Rs 30 lakh, 3rd prize is Rs 5 lakh. Other prizes are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There are also consolation prizes available for eligible tickets from other series which match the 1st prize number.

Check your winning numbers and prize winning ticket details against the official Kerala State Lottery Department results. Please keep your tickets safe and check all the details very carefully before you go ahead to claim your prize.

Winners are advised to follow the department's prescribed claim process and submit their original tickets and required documents by the deadline. Prize claims must be made only via the approved channels.