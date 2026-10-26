The Kundara police have arrested two brothers for allegedly stealing electrical wires and equipment from houses under construction in Kollam. The arrests follow thefts targeting construction sites, where electrical materials were reportedly stolen.

Kollam: The Kundara police have arrested two brothers for stealing electrical goods and wires from houses under construction. The accused are Aneeshar Shah (28) and Akbar Shah (30), residents of Alummoodu Ellukuzhi Vayal.

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The brothers committed their latest theft on the 10th of this month. They targeted the under-construction house of Harish Kamaluddin at Karikkode Mekkone. The duo stole wiring materials worth Rs 5.5 lakh from the site. They took away wires, switches, and cables already laid inside the pipes. The accused also made off with construction tools, including a cutter and two drill machines. During the investigation, the police found out that these two were behind the missing wiring materials from multiple locations.

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Recently, locals had filed several complaints about electrical items going missing from construction sites in and around Kundara. The police launched a detailed probe based on these complaints and finally caught the culprits. The cops suspect that the brothers are involved in similar theft cases in the area. The police are currently looking into this angle. The court has remanded the accused after the police produced them before the magistrate.