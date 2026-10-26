The KSRTC bus fell into a trench dug for water pipes on the under-construction road. The driver tried to give side to a tourist bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus tilted into the pit during this, and its joint part got damaged.

Mankombu (Alappuzha): A KSRTC bus carrying passengers fell into a pothole and broke down due to the bad road conditions. The incident took place around 10:30 AM on Sunday near the Valadi first culvert on the Thuruthi-Kidangara-Veeyapuram road. The road reconstruction work is currently going on here. The bus started its trip from Changanassery to Kavalam at 10 AM. The passenger rush was quite low because it was a holiday.

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The KSRTC bus fell into a trench dug for drinking water pipes on the under-construction road. The driver tried to give side to a tourist bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus tilted into the trench during this, and its joint part got damaged. A mechanical team from the Changanassery KSRTC depot reached the spot and fixed the breakdown. But they could not pull the vehicle out of the pit. The rescue team filled the pit with stones and mud after a lot of effort. They finally pulled the bus out around 3 PM.

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Such accidents happen regularly on this narrow road when vehicles try to give side to each other. Another KSRTC bus fell into a pothole on this exact road in a similar way just two months ago. The road renovation work started years ago, but it is dragging on slowly. The local residents are protesting strongly against this delay. Two-wheeler riders are also facing a lot of danger while travelling through this muddy road.