Police have arrested a 21-year-old Ayurveda student for breaking into a house in Kondotty and stealing 4.5 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. The thief struck when the family was away at the hospital for a dialysis appointment.

Malappuram: Police have arrested a young man for breaking into a house and stealing 4.5 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. The thief struck when the family took a patient to the hospital for dialysis. Kondotty police nabbed 21-year-old Ananthu BM, a native of Ekarool, Poonoor in Kozhikode, for the crime. He targeted the house knowing the family was not at home.

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The theft took place at the residence of Kozhikodan Moideenkutty, located at Thaithottam behind the Kondotty bus stand. Ananthu had been staying in Kondotty for the past one and a half months to learn Ayurvedic massage. The incident happened last Tuesday.

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The family members had gone to a hospital in Mukkam to get a patient's dialysis done. They left in the morning, finished the treatment, and returned at night. That is when they realized a theft had happened. The family saw the front door wide open and got suspicious. They checked inside and found that the gold and cash kept in the cupboard were missing. Exactly 4.5 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh were gone. The family immediately filed a complaint with the Kondotty police. Based on this, the cops registered a case and started their probe. A thorough check around the house and the neighborhood helped the police track down the accused.

Police found that the accused used the exact time the family went out for medical treatment to commit the robbery. Cops are now checking his exact role and if anyone else was involved. They are also looking into what Ananthu was doing during his one-and-a-half-month stay in Kondotty. With his arrest, police have started gathering more details about the stolen goods. Officials confirmed they will take strict legal action in this case.