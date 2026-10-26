The Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-77 draw results for October 26, 2026, are now available. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second is Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 5 lakh. Other prizes range from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

The Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-77 draw result for 26th October 2026 is now out. The ticket holders can check the results and the prize details for the latest draw.

The prize structure is as follows: first prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are a number of other prize categories with prizes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100.

Kerala Bhagyathara BT-77 Lottery Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

Participants are advised to check the official result list to match their ticket numbers and series prior claiming a prize. Winners must keep their original tickets and follow the claim procedure prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.