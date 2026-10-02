Dubai Police seized 2.3 tonnes of drugs worth Rs 260 crore. The cops arrested 14 Asian nationals in this massive bust. The UAE imposes strict punishments for drug smuggling. The culprits can face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Dubai Police seized 2.3 tonnes of drugs in a massive operation. The drugs are worth over 115 million dirhams. This equals around Rs 260 crore. The cops arrested 14 Asian nationals in this case. These men worked for an international crime syndicate.

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The smugglers packed these expensive banned drugs in 113 large boxes. The police recovered Xanax, Tramadol, and Lyrica pills. They also found Mydriacyl eye drops, crystal meth, cannabis, and drug-laced paper sheets. Dubai Police received a secret tip-off about this massive drug supply. The cops then launched a strict watch and investigation.

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The police tracked the movements of the accused carefully. They conducted a surprise raid and seized the drugs right before market delivery. The cops handed over the accused to the Public Prosecution for legal action. Earlier on September 30, Dubai Police seized 16.2 kg of crystal meth. The smugglers hid this meth inside a vehicle tyre at the border. The cops also seized 2,78,850 drug pills weighing 200 kg during a July raid.

The UAE federal law treats drug smuggling and selling as a very serious crime. The courts can give life imprisonment or the death penalty to drug suppliers.