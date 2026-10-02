Wandoor police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman at a hospital in Vaniyambalam, Malappuram. The accused, Madassery Komban Sajeer, visited the hospital pretending to be a patient.

Malappuram: Wandoor police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman inside a hospital. The accused is Madassery Komban Sajeer. The incident took place recently at a hospital in Vaniyambalam. Sajeer actually came to the hospital pretending to get medical treatment.

Kochi: Police Crack Down On Private Bus Drivers In Major Road Safety Drive! Read On

The accused tried to get friendly with the woman at the hospital. He then suddenly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. The shocked woman immediately informed the hospital management about the incident. She later filed a formal police complaint.

Kodungallur: Serial Thief Held For Repeated Mosque Thefts! Read On

Police started their investigation based on her complaint. They kept a close watch on Sajeer's movements after the incident. The cops soon took him into custody. Investigating officers recorded the woman's statement and checked the crime scene.

Wandoor Sub-Inspector A P Ashif and his police team arrested the accused. The police are currently doing further investigation. Officers said they will question the hospital staff and other witnesses to get more details about the incident.