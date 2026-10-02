The Kochi police took strict action during a recent vehicle checking drive. They booked 41 private bus drivers for drunk driving and filed 71 cases for rash driving.

Kochi: The Kochi police cracked down on traffic violators and booked 41 private bus drivers for drunk driving during a recent vehicle checking drive in the city. The enforcement action was carried out as part of efforts to curb traffic violations and improve road safety, particularly involving private buses that carry large numbers of passengers every day.

Kodungallur: Serial Thief Held For Repeated Mosque Thefts! Read On

During the same inspection, the police also registered 71 cases against drivers for rash and negligent driving. The violations were detected during checks conducted at various locations across the city. The action comes amid concerns over dangerous driving practices that can put passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

Kollam: Two Men Arrested 29 Years After Chopping Off Taxi Driver’s Hand! Read Details

Police officials said strict monitoring of private buses will continue as part of the ongoing traffic enforcement measures. Drivers found violating road safety rules are being booked under the relevant provisions of the law.

The authorities are keeping a close watch on private buses and their drivers to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. The enforcement drive is aimed at discouraging dangerous driving and preventing accidents on busy city roads.

Police have urged drivers to follow traffic rules, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and maintain caution while operating vehicles. Further inspections and enforcement measures are expected to continue across Kochi.