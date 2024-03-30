Lok Sabha polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over MCC violation

The clarification was sought based on a complaint filed by LDF alleging that Suresh Gopi had violated the model code of conduct.

The clarification was sought based on a complaint filed by LDF alleging that Suresh Gopi had violated the election code of conduct. CPI District Secretary and LDF Thrissur Parliamentary Constituency Central Election Committee Treasurer KK Vatsaraj filed the complaint. The complaint is that the candidate's request does not contain the necessary printing and publishing details.

The complaint was filed under various sections of the Representation of the People Act. The District Collector, who is also the Chief Electoral Officer of the district, has sought an explanation from the candidate.

