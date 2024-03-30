Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over MCC violation

    The clarification was sought based on a complaint filed by LDF alleging that Suresh Gopi had violated the model code of conduct.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Thrissur: The District Collector of Thrissur has sought an explanation from the NDA candidate Suresh Gopi following a complaint regarding an alleged violation of the model code of conduct. The complaint was lodged by the LDF concerning the absence of printing information in the vote request note associated with the candidate.

    The clarification was sought based on a complaint filed by LDF alleging that Suresh Gopi had violated the election code of conduct. CPI District Secretary and LDF Thrissur Parliamentary Constituency Central Election Committee Treasurer KK Vatsaraj filed the complaint. The complaint is that the candidate's request does not contain the necessary printing and publishing details.

    The complaint was filed under various sections of the Representation of the People Act.  The District Collector, who is also the Chief Electoral Officer of the district, has sought an explanation from the candidate.
     

