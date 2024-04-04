Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram

    Union Minister and BJP candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed his nomination from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (April 04).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday (April 04). Before filing his nomination, Rajeev Chandrasekhar held a roadshow in the capital city which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied. 

    LS Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

    "It's a big step forward in serving my city Thiruvananthapuram and I look forward to people supporting me and their best wishes. The people of Thiruvananthapuram will decide and I'm confident that they want a change, and they want an MP who can deliver," Chandrashekhar said.

    In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency in Kerala is gearing up for a competitive battle among three prominent political parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forth Rajeev Chandrashekhar as its candidate, while the Communist Party of India (CPI)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has nominated Pannyan Raveendran, a seasoned politician who previously held the seat in 2005. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress, a dominant force in Kerala politics, has once again chosen Shashi Tharoor as its candidate.

    Shashi Tharoor, a veteran Congress leader and former Union minister, has been representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency since 2009. Widely recognized for his articulate advocacy and intellectual prowess, Tharoor enjoys considerable popularity among voters in the region. He filed his nomination from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
