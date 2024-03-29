LS Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency witnessed a robust triangular fight with a total of 17 candidates vying for victory. Among them, 11 independent candidates contested alongside major party candidates. The constituency boasted a sizable voter base, with a total of 1,330,409 registered voters, comprising 642,184 males and 688,223 females. Impressively, voter turnout reached 76.3 percent during the elections in 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor emerged victorious in Thiruvananthapuram with a significant majority of 99,989 votes. The BJP candidate, Kummanam Rajasekharan, secured the second position with 316,142 votes, while the CPI candidate, C Divakaran, trailed behind in third place with 258,556 votes.

In the final stages of vote counting, Shashi Tharoor secured a clear lead in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, where the BJP and Congress were engaged in a closely contested battle. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the lowest voter turnout among all the districts.

In 2019, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency emerged as one of the rare battlegrounds where all three political fronts had an equal chance of victory. In the final days of campaigning, national leaders, including the Prime Minister, actively participated in rallies and events in the constituency. The Congress campaign featured prominent leaders like AK Antony and Oommen Chandy, who engaged in road shows to garner support. Similarly, the Left Front campaign saw the mobilization of state and national leaders from the outset, highlighting the intense competition in the constituency.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will represent the BJP in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. He will face strong competition from CPI's candidate Pannian Ravindran, who aims to reclaim the seat lost to Shashi Tharoor in the previous three elections. Despite initially expressing disinterest in contesting, Pannian yielded to the party's insistence. Shashi Tharoor, who has been representing the constituency for the Congress since 2009, remains a prominent contender in the race.