Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "LDF, UDF pretends to fight but..." PM Modi in Pathanamthitta

The Prime Minister has reached Pathanamthitta to join the election campaigning with BJP candidate Anil Antony, son of Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony today. This is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Kerala after the announcement of the NDA candidate. The newly joined Padmaja Venugopal was also at the event.

Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the election campaign for the NDA candidate Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta on Friday (Mar 15) said that the people in Kerala are expecting development and only the BJP can bring changes to the state.

PM Modi started his speech by "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa. The joy of people in Pathanamthitta shows that this time BJP will make an entry in Kerala. BJP is supporting the youths of Kerala."BJP is encouraging the youth here. BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anil K Antony is full zeal to serve you (the public). The politics of Kerala need this kind of freshness. This is the reason people of Kerala are also saying 'Abki baar 400 paar. The political parties that aim only to get power can never work for the welfare of the people. LDF and UDF pretend to fight with each other here but in Delhi, they hug each other. Congress and the Left have looted Kerala. The people of Kerala have understood this."

He stated, "Kerala's culture is associated with spirituality, but the UDF and LDF are known for killing this. The Kerala culture values peace, yet the UDF and LDF believe in political violence. LDF is notorious for looting gold, but UDF's identity stems from solar power loot. To end this game of looting, I have come here to seek your blessings."

The Prime Minister reached the constituency to kick off the election campaign for Anil Antony. This is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Kerala after the announcement of the NDA candidate. The newly joined Padmaja Venugopal was also at the event.

BJP state leader K Surendran, Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, state General Secretary George Kurian, and Pathanamthitta district President V A Sooraj welcomed PM Modi. PM Modi has addressed the public meeting on Friday afternoon, which will be accompanied by NDA Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara).