Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "LDF, UDF pretends to fight but..." PM Modi in Pathanamthitta

    The Prime Minister has reached Pathanamthitta to join the election campaigning with BJP candidate Anil Antony, son of Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony today. This is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Kerala after the announcement of the NDA candidate. The newly joined Padmaja Venugopal was also at the event.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "LDF, UDF pretends to fight but..." PM Modi in Pathanamthitta rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the election campaign for the NDA candidate Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta on Friday (Mar 15) said that the people in Kerala are expecting development and only the BJP can bring changes to the state.

    PM Modi started his speech by "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa. The joy of people in Pathanamthitta shows that this time BJP will make an entry in Kerala. BJP is supporting the youths of Kerala."BJP is encouraging the youth here. BJP candidate from  Pathanamthitta, Anil K Antony is full zeal to serve you (the public). The politics of Kerala need this kind of freshness. This is the reason people of Kerala are also saying 'Abki baar 400 paar. The political parties that aim only to get power can never work for the welfare of the people. LDF and UDF pretend to fight with each other here but in Delhi, they hug each other. Congress and the Left have looted Kerala. The people of Kerala have understood this."

    He stated, "Kerala's culture is associated with spirituality, but the UDF and LDF are known for killing this. The Kerala culture values peace, yet the UDF and LDF believe in political violence. LDF is notorious for looting gold, but UDF's identity stems from solar power loot. To end this game of looting, I have come here to seek your blessings."

    The Prime Minister reached the constituency to kick off the election campaign for Anil Antony. This is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Kerala after the announcement of the NDA candidate. The newly joined Padmaja Venugopal was also at the event.

    BJP state leader K Surendran, Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, state General Secretary George Kurian, and Pathanamthitta district President V A Sooraj welcomed PM Modi. PM Modi has addressed the public meeting on Friday afternoon, which will be accompanied by NDA Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara).

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I don't want any position..' BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal Pathanamthitta Anil Antony anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I don't want any position..' BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal campaigns for Anil Antony

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EVM was used for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EVM was used for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Police book African footballer, 15 others in Malappuram clash anr

    Kerala: Police book African footballer, 15 others in Malappuram clash

    Kerala: Electricity consumption goes up all time-record in the state rkn

    Kerala: Electricity consumption goes up all time-record in the state

    Recent Stories

    NEET MDS exam on March 18: Supreme Court rejects request for postponement AJR

    NEET-MDS exam on March 18: Supreme Court rejects request for postponement

    What to watch: Yodha to Murder Mubarak, theatre and OTT releases RKK

    What to watch: Yodha to Murder Mubarak, theatre and OTT releases

    US President Joe Biden's administration 'concerned' about CAA implementation in India, says 'closely monitoring' (WATCH) AJR

    US 'concerned' about CAA implementation in India, says 'closely monitoring' (WATCH)

    cricket Ishan Kishan mimics Lasith Malinga's bowling action during Mumbai Indians practice (WATCH) osf

    Ishan Kishan mimics Lasith Malinga's bowling action during Mumbai Indians practice (WATCH)

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon