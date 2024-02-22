Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns

    The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala will field Pannyan Raveendran in Thiruvananthapuram and Annie Raja in Wayanad against Congress' Rahul Gandhi for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala has decided to field veteran leader and former state secretary Pannyan Raveendran in Thiruvananthapuram constituency as he has agreed to contest the election.  The final decision will be taken in the state council meeting on February 26.

    Meanwhile, in Wayanad, the CPI will field Annie Raja, a member of the National Executive Committee against Congress' Rahul Gandhi. VS Sunilkumar in Thrissur and AIYF leader CA Arunkumar in Mavelikara are also on the candidate list.

    The history of Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha is intriguing, as it has switched between the Left and the Congress, with the BJP progressively gaining ground over time. The current member of parliament for three terms in a row, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, is still a recurring character in the political story of the constituency. It is one of the most focused seats in the state as the 2024 elections draw near, with the city set up for an exciting three-way race between the Left, the BJP, and the Congress. 

    Earlier reports also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering to field Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, however, the saffron party has not yet confirmed the same.

    Meanwhile, the CPI(M) will field former health minister KK Shailaja in Vadakara, Minister K Radhakrishnan in Alathur, Thomas Isaac from Pathanamthitta and Elamaram Kareem will contest from Kozhikode. Former Muslim League leader KS Hamza will contest from Ponani as an independent candidate.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cardamom farmers of Idukki in crisis due to rise in temperature rkn

    Kerala: Cardamom farmers of Idukki in crisis due to rise in temperature

    'Necessary steps will be taken against animal-human conflict in Wayanad,' says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav rkn

    'Necessary steps will be taken against animal-human conflict in Wayanad,' says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

    Kerala: Family of two-year-old girl rescued from abductors refuses to join probe, wants to go back to Bihar anr

    Kerala: Family of two-year-old girl rescued from abductors refuses to join probe, wants to go back to Bihar

    Kerala: Police failed to take action against man who flashed nudity, says woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Even after one month, no action against man who flashed at female doctor during online treatment

    Kerala: Husband remanded for death of wife, newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Husband remanded for death of wife, newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Swift car rams into tree at Nandgad, Belagavi; 6 out of 9 passengers dead on the spot vkp

    Karnataka: Swift car rams into tree at Nandgad, Belagavi; 6 out of 9 passengers dead on the spot

    cricket IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here osf

    IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here

    Yakuza kingpin charged with attempted Nuclear material sale for illicit arms deal in shocking criminal twist avv

    Yakuza kingpin charged with attempted Nuclear material sale for illicit arms deal in shocking criminal twist

    Chinese research ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docks in Maldives amid diplomatic tensions with India snt

    Chinese research ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docks in Maldives amid diplomatic tensions with India

    PM Modi, please get my son back, says father of Indian youth conned and trapped on Russia-Ukraine warfront

    'PM Modi, please get my son back,' says father of Indian youth conned into fighting Russia's war (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon