Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ticket from Vadakara was unexpected, says Shafi Parambil

    The Congress released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 with 16 seats in Kerala. Congress MLA Shafi Parambil who represents the Palakkad constituency has now been fielded in the Vadakara constituency and MP K Muraleedharan will contest in Thrissur.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ticket from Vadakara was unexpected, says Shafi Parambil anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Congress party on Friday released its first list of candidates ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As per the list, Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad and Shashi Tharoor will contest the polls from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, the current Congress MLA from the Palakkad constituency has been fielded in the Vadakara constituency. 

    Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 1st list of 39 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

    Responding to the nomination, Shafi Parambil told Asianet News that his candidacy in Vadakara was completely unexpected and that he has full faith in the political consciousness of the people of Vadakara. Shafi also informed that he has spoken to all the allies and the situation is secure in the region. He added that it was the party that raised him to all the positions and strengthening the country is more important than personal matters.

    The Congress picked Shafi Parambil, who was reluctant, to challenge CPM veteran K K Shailaja in Vadakara to appease the Muslim community, which was displeased that the IUML had been denied an additional seat. Shafi is the only Muslim on the Congress candidate list, which was released on Friday for the state's 16 constituencies. 

    Congress MP K Muraleedharan who was initially slated to contest from Vadakara will now contest in Thrissur after his sister Padmaja Venugopal left the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The list of Congress candidates: 

    Thiruvananthapuram- Shashi Tharoor

    Attingal- Adoor Prakash

    Mavelikkara- Kodukunnil Suresh

    Pathanamthitta- Anto Antony

    Alappuzha- KC Venugopal

    Ernakulam- Hibi Eden

    Idukki- Dean Kuriakos

    Chalakudy- Benny Behnan

    Thrissur- K Muraleedharan

    Palakkad - V Sreekanthan

    Alathur - Ramya Haridas

    Kozhikode- MK Raghavan

    Vadakara- Shafi Parambil

    Kannur- K Sudhakaran

    Wayanad- Rahul Gandhi

    Kasaragod- Raj Mohan Unnithan

    The Congress party is strategizing to fill the gap created by Padmaja Venugopal's departure by prominently featuring K Muraleedharan, particularly leveraging the political legacy associated with K Karunakaran's platform.

    In the last 11 months, there have been two high-profile defections from the Congress to the BJP, which has shocked the KPCC and cast doubt on the leadership's capacity to pull together ahead of crucial general elections. Anil K. Antony, the son of former Defence Minister and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), left the party to join the BJP in April 2023. He is presently contesting for the Lok Sabha seat of Pathanamthitta on the BJP ticket.
     

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 8:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today anr

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor anr

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor

    Sidharthan's death: Prime accused Sinjo is a karate black-belt; gruesome details of assault emerge anr

    Sidharthan's death: Prime accused Sinjo is a karate black-belt; gruesome details of assault emerge

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Congress may field K Muraleedharan from Thrissur after Padmaja's exit anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Congress may field K Muraleedharan from Thrissur after Padmaja's exit

    Recent Stories

    EXCLUSIVE Eye on China, Indian Army to raise two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    EXCLUSIVE! Eye on China, Indian Army to raise two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today anr

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today

    Oscar 2024 predictions: Oppenheimer or Barbie? Who will win Best Film Award THIS Sunday? Read on RBA

    Oscar 2024 predictions: Oppenheimer or Barbie? Who will win Best Film Award THIS Sunday? Read on

    What is Parrot fever? Symptoms, treatments of this outbreak that killed 5 people in Europe RKK

    What is Parrot fever? Symptoms, treatments of this outbreak that killed 5 people in Europe

    Army Officer abducted from Manipur's Thoubal district, found later

    Army Officer abducted from Manipur's Thoubal district, found later

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon