Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 1st list of 39 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi has been fielded from the Wayanad seat in Kerala. The list also mentions that Shashi Tharoor will contest the polls from Thiruvananthapuram, whereas KC Venugopal will fight from Alappuzha.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the first list of candidates on Friday, a day after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting. The party's candidates from Uttar Pradesh were not on the initial list, and it is unclear if Rahul Gandhi would run from his home state of Amethi.

Other prominent Congress leaders who have been named in the first list include Bhupesh Baghel, K Muraleedharan, KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor. The Congress fielded Tamradhwaj Sahu from Mahasamund, Jyotsna Mahant from Korba, Shivkumar Dehariya from Janjgir-Champa, and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon from Chhattisgarh.

In the Congress-led state of Karnataka, seven candidates were declared. These were Bijapur's HR Algur Raju, Haveri's Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Ma, Shimoga's Geetha Shivarajkumar, Hassan's M Shreyas Patel, Tumkur's SP Muddahanumegowda, Mandya's Venkataramegowda, and Bangalore Rural's DK Suresh.

The list features 15 general category candidates and 24 candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities, according to Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, who emphasized the blend of youth and experience within the candidates.

The south is intentionally chosen as the focal point of the campaign since it is the only area in the nation where the BJP is comparatively weak and where the Congress holds governments in the states of Telangana and Karnataka.