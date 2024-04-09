Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony

    Anil Antony added that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third time and Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi will not even get an opposition seat.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Pathanamthitta BJP Candidate Anil Antony reacted to Congress leader AK Antony's statement that Congress has outdated leaders and he has only sympathy for his father. Earlier addressing a press conference, AK Antony said that his son's party should lose in the Lok Sabha elections and his rival, the Congress candidate Anto Antony should win in the Pathanamthitta constituency. Later Anil Antony added that he himself will win in Pathanamthitta.

    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

    Anil Antony said that AK Antony who speaks for Anto are supporting for the Gandhi family. He told Asianet News that he will in Pathanamthitta and Anto will lose heavily in the election. Anil later added that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third time and Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi will not even get an opposition seat.

    Meanwhile, AK Antony stated "Anto Antony will win in Pathanamthitta even without campaigning. My position from the beginning has been family is different from politics. Don't make me talk too much about my children. I am not used to that language. Lok Sabha elections are going to be held. It is not an assembly election. It is an election to decide who will rule India for the next five years. It is a do-or-die battle. It is an election to reclaim India. It is an election to save India."

    Slamming the ruling BJP government, he said that the party is trying to destroy the concept of India and therefore the saffron party's rule should end. It should end with RSS's backseat drive. It is an election to protect the constitutional values ​​like the apple of the eye. If Modi comes to power again, the constitution and democracy will be overthrown, Antony said.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested rkn

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested

    My son should lose in election, Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket anr

    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

    'The Kerala Story' a lie to defame Kerala; Don't fall into RSS trap: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on church screenings anr

    'The Kerala Story' a lie to defame Kerala; Don't fall into RSS trap: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on church screenings

    Kerala: Electricity consumption crosses 110 million units on Monday rkn

    Kerala: Electricity consumption crosses 110 million units on Monday

    Kerala Gold Rate on April 09 2024: Record-breaking price as one sovereign of gold touches Rs 52600 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate on April 09 2024: Record-breaking price as one sovereign of gold touches Rs 52,600

    Recent Stories

    UN setting Guinness World Record for rewarding terrorism: Israeli envoy Gilad Erdan

    UN setting Guinness World Record for rewarding terrorism: Israeli envoy Gilad Erdan (WATCH)

    'You don't choose me, I choose you': Internet reacts to Bengaluru man's coincidental encounter with Ola, Uber vkp

    'You don't choose me, I choose you': Internet reacts to Bengaluru man's coincidental encounter with Ola, Uber

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: 10 delectable sweet potato Indian dishes to try this festive season snt

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: 10 delectable sweet potato Indian dishes to try this festive season

    Is Tesla coming to India? Here's what CEO Elon Musk said gcw

    Is Tesla coming to India? Here's what CEO Elon Musk said

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: 6 fasting friendly desserts to delight your taste buds snt

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: 6 fasting friendly desserts to delight your taste buds

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon