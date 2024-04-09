Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

    Congress veteran and former defence minister A K Antony said that the Congress party is his religion and that his son and BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections Anil Antony should lose the polls. 

    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Congress veteran A K Antony expressed on Tuesday his stance that his son, Anil K Antony, who is contesting as a BJP candidate in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, should not emerge victorious in the election. Addressing a press conference, the former defence minister said that his son's party should lose in the Lok Sabha elections and his rival, the Congress candidate Anto Antony should win in the Pathanamthitta constituency.

    Additionally, he called it "wrong" for the children of Congress leaders to join the BJP.

    "The Congress is my religion", Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.

    "Anto Antony will win in Pathanamthitta even without campaigning. My position from the beginning has been family is different from politics. Don't make me talk too much about my children. I am not used to that language," AK Antony said.

    He asserted, "Lok Sabha elections are going to be held. It is not an assembly election. It is an election to decide who will rule India for the next five years. It is a do-or-die battle. It is an election to reclaim India. It is an election to save India."

    Slamming the ruling BJP government, he said that the party is trying to destroy the concept of India and therefore the saffron party's rule should end. It should end with RSS's backseat drive. It is an election to protect the constitutional values ​​like the apple of the eye. If Modi comes to power again, the constitution and democracy will be overthrown, Antony said.
     

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 2:00 PM IST
