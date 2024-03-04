Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'He is a strong candidate...' Kerala BJP backs Anil Antony amid PC George's remarks

    Kerala BJP state president K Surendran said that the people of Pathanamthitta know Anil Antony well and that he is a strong candidate for the Lok Sabha election. Surendran was responding to the remarks made by P.C. George against the candidature of Anil Antony.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'He is a strong candidate...' Kerala BJP backs Anil Antony amid PC George's remarks anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran slammed PC George for his remarks against Pathanamthitta candidate Anil Antony for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Monday (Mar 04). 

    Surendran said, "Let's observe the developments regarding PC. We advise using moderate language. The party is well aware of the situation. Anil Antony is widely recognized in Kerala, making him the strongest candidate poised for victory in the election. Public figures need to exercise moderation in their speech."

    Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala

    The state BJP Chief also said that action will be taken against those who say anything through social media like Facebook. 

    PC George who recently joined the BJP voiced his dissatisfaction at not being selected for a seat in Pathanamthitta during the initial round of the candidate list. He stated that Anil Antony, who has recently confirmed his candidature, finds Pathanamthitta challenging. He expressed his dissatisfaction by claiming that Anil Antony was unfamiliar with the constituency. 

    Despite speculation that PC George might contest in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP finally decided to field Anil Antony, the son of former defence minister and veteran Congress leader AK Antony, in the Pathanamthitta constituency. BJP announced the first list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday (Mar 02).

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Elderly woman dies in wild elephant attack in Idukki anr

    Kerala: Elderly woman dies in wild elephant attack in Idukki

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees to be credited today; report rkn

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees to be credited today; report

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College Hospital faces heart surgery crisis over non-payment of arrears anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College Hospital faces heart surgery crisis over non-payment of arrears

    Recent Stories

    Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple, shares pictures NIR

    Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple, shares pictures

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6 AJR

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6

    Miscreants target three separate Vande Bharat trains for stone pelting in SWR division vkp

    Miscreants target three separate Vande Bharat trains for stone pelting in SWR division

    Moodys raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Modi ka Parivar BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe gcw

    'Modi ka Parivar': BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon