A leopard that killed a four-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu has been captured. The animal was trapped in a cage set up by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department near the Pachamalai Estate.

Valparai: The leopard that killed a four-year-old Jharkhand girl in Valparai, Tamil Nadu, has been trapped near Kerala border. The leopard was caught in a cage set up by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department near the Pachamalai Estate. The leopard was found trapped early this morning. It is reported that the leopard will be relocated from the plantation area to the inner forest. Last Friday, Rusiniya, the daughter of plantation workers Manoj Gupta and Monika Devi, natives of Jharkhand, was killed in a leopard attack in the south division of Pachamalai Estate, Valparai.

The four-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard that emerged from the tea plantation while she was playing in front of her house. Although nearby workers made noises, the leopard disappeared into the plantation with the child. After a search lasting several hours, involving locals, forest officials, and police, including a cadaver dog, the child's body was found just 300 meters from her home. The body was partially eaten. It is believed that the leopard abandoned the body after the attack.

Valparai is an area with a constant presence of wild animals, including leopards. In the past six months, two children have been killed in leopard attacks here. Following protests by locals, a cage was set up to trap the leopard that had been terrorizing the area. The forest department had set up two cages to catch the leopard.