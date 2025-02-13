Chaos, panic as leopard storms Lucknow wedding, stuns guests; dramatic rescue follows (WATCH)

A grand wedding celebration in Lucknow’s Para area turned into a scene of chaos and fear when a leopard stormed into the venue, sending guests into a frenzied panic.

For over 200 nerve-wracking minutes, a team from the Lucknow forest department, aided by two veterinary experts from Kanpur, subdued the wild cat. The animal was tranquilized and safely captured.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sitanshu Pandey revealed that the rescued leopard, an 80–90 kg male, likely wandered from the Kheri region. “With the chief warden’s permission, it will be relocated and released in a safer area,” he confirmed.



“We fired two tranquilizer darts, trapped the animal using a net, and secured it in a cage,” Pandey detailed.

The leopard also attacked a forest guard, leaving him injured.

Around 11.40 pm, after an SOS alert from UP 112, the forest department arrived at the scene and cautiously entered the wedding hall in search of the wild cat.

The leopard was found lurking on the second floor, hiding behind shattered furniture. As forest guard Muqaddar Ali moved in, the animal sprang into action, slashing his right hand. Despite the sudden attack, Ali managed to retreat, while his team swiftly contained the situation and fired a tranquilizer dart.

“It all happened in a split second. The leopard was completely silent. The moment it felt threatened, it attacked,” an official recounted. Ali received first aid before being transferred to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

DCP (West Zone) Vishwajeet Srivastava said, "At first, guests thought it was a prank or a stray dog. But when the big cat moved toward the crowd, panic set in. A stampede-like situation ensued as guests rushed toward the exits."

