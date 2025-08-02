Professor M.K. Sanu passed away at the age of 99. His body will be brought home from Amrita Hospital tomorrow morning at 8 am.

Kochi: Professor M.K. Sanu, one of the most distinguished figures in Malayalam literature, passed away at 5:35 pm at the age of 99. He was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam after suffering a fall at his home, which led to pneumonia. His body will be brought from Amrita Hospital tomorrow morning at 8 am. Public homage can be paid at his residence from 9 am to 10 am, followed by a viewing at Ernakulam Town Hall from 10 am onwards.

A Literary Giant

Renowned as a literary critic, writer, orator, and thinker, Professor Sanu’s passing marks an enormous and irreplaceable loss to the Malayalam literary community. Over his lifetime, he served as a professor at several prominent colleges across Kerala, including Maharaja's College. He received numerous accolades for his literary contributions, among them the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, and Ezhuthachan Award. Even in his later years, “Sanu Mash” remained vigorously active in both literary and social spheres.

Master of Biography

A gifted biographer, Professor Sanu brought insight and depth to the genre, skillfully introducing the philosophies of Sree Narayana Guru to Malayali readers through his works. His biography of Changampuzha Krishna Pillai, "Nakshatrangalude Snehabhajanam," is widely regarded as a masterpiece in Malayalam literature. Throughout his career, he authored the biographies of over 40 prominent personalities, including P.K. Balakrishnan and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Despite his advancing age, Professor Sanu never let physical challenges impede his devotion to writing and public service.