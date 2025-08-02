Two Kerala nuns, accused of forced conversion and human trafficking, were granted bail after spending nine days in jail.

New Delhi: Two Kerala nuns, Sister Vandana Francis from Thalassery, Kannur, and Sister Preeti Mary from Elavur, Angamaly, have been granted conditional bail by the Bilaspur NIA court in Chhattisgarh. The verdict was delivered by Principal Sessions Judge Sirajuddin Qureshi. Both nuns, members of the Assisi Sisters' religious community, had been in jail for nine days after their arrest in Durg. They were accused of human trafficking and forced conversion, following a complaint by Bajrang Dal activists who detained them at the Durg railway station.

Bail Conditions and Court Observations

Under the bail conditions, each nun must provide two sureties of Rs 50,000 and surrender their passports to the court. They are prohibited from leaving the country. The court noted that the prosecution's opposition was mainly technical, with the prosecutor acknowledging that the investigation was still at an early stage and not fully contesting the bail arguments.

Defence Arguments

Senior advocate Amritho Das, who represented the nuns, contended that the allegations would not hold up in court. He argued that the young woman at the center of the case had converted at the age of five and had valid employment documentation, rendering the charges unfounded. The nuns are expected to be released from jail today. Some opposition MPs responded to the development by vowing to continue their efforts until the FIR is withdrawn. The charges against the nuns, filed under serious legal provisions, carry potential sentences of up to 10 years.