Thamarassery Pass is closed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. Emergency vehicles will be permitted with police approval, and clearing operations are underway.

Wayanad: Authorities have imposed a full traffic ban through Thamarassery Pass after a fresh landslide hit the route. The announcement was made by District Collector Snehal Kumar Singh, who confirmed that the restriction will remain in place until further notice.

The decision comes as continuous heavy rainfall has led to more boulders and soil slipping onto the road, posing serious threats to travelers. While ordinary vehicles are barred, the Collector clarified that emergency vehicles such as ambulances will be permitted, but only with police approval. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the restrictions to ensure safety.

Clearing operations underway

Efforts to remove debris from the road are already in progress. Teams from the Police, Fire and Rescue, Revenue Department, and other agencies are coordinating the clearance work under the leadership of Thamarassery Tahsildar C. Zubair.

Site inspection by experts

A multi-departmental team visited the affected area yesterday to assess the situation. The team includes M. Rekha, Deputy Collector, Kozhikode District Disaster Management, P. Aswathi, Hazard Analyst, M. Rajeev, District Soil Conservation Officer and Deepa, Assistant Geologist.

Their inspection focused on stability checks, and they have recommended a set of necessary precautionary measures to prevent further risks.