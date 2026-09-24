The shocking incident took place last Sunday. The accused took the woman in his car to a lodge in Koyilandi and sexually assaulted her. Police registered a case and launched a probe based on the survivor's complaint.

Kozhikode: Police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly taking a mentally challenged woman to a lodge and raping her. The accused has been identified as P.K. Rashik, a resident of Puzhavakkath house in Karuvisheri, Kozhikode. Chevayur police made the arrest.

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The shocking incident happened last Sunday. With the intention of sexually assaulting her, the accused picked up the woman in his car, took her to a lodge in Koyilandi, and raped her. Following this, the survivor filed a police complaint, after which the cops registered a case and started their investigation. Rashik was nabbed after Special Branch Officer Bibinlal received a secret tip-off that the accused was hiding in Kozhikode itself. A police team led by Chevayur Police Inspector Dinesh T.P., comprising ASI Ragheesh and Senior Civil Police Officers Sinjith, Vijeesh, and Prashobh, tracked him down and made the arrest. The accused was later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

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