A leopard attacked a five-year-old boy while he was playing in the courtyard of his house at Upper Parali in Valparai. The animal dragged the child for about 15 meters, but dropped him and fled when people rushed in hearing his mother scream.

Thrissur: A leopard attacked a five-year-old boy while he was playing in the courtyard of his house. The incident took place at Upper Parali in Valparai. The leopard attacked Bhishithan, the son of plantation workers Guruswamy and Nagajyothi. Doctors admitted the boy to the Coimbatore Medical College for head injuries. The terrifying incident happened on Thursday evening.

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The child was playing in the courtyard when the leopard suddenly pounced on him. The leopard grabbed the boy and dragged him for nearly 15 meters. Nagajyothi started screaming loudly after seeing the leopard attack her son. Other plantation workers quickly rushed to the spot after hearing her cries. The leopard dropped the child and escaped into the wild after seeing the crowd. Locals say that leopard attacks are becoming a regular issue in this area. Many residents have narrowly escaped from these wild animals recently.

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