A man posted an ad on OLX to sell a car with the registration number KL 53 U 3373. He collected Rs 3,34,000 from the buyer in different stages. Police have now booked him for fraud.

Kizhakkambalam: Police have registered a cheating case against a man for allegedly posting a fake car sale advertisement on OLX and collecting Rs 3.34 lakh from a buyer. The accused has been identified as Shahin Safeer. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Afsal, a resident of Double Palam.

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According to the complaint, Shahin allegedly posted an advertisement on OLX claiming that a car with registration number KL 53 U 3373 was available for sale. He reportedly convinced Afsal to purchase the vehicle and collected a total of Rs 3,34,000 from him in multiple instalments. The alleged fraud came to light when Shahin attempted to hand over the vehicle to the buyer. Afsal reportedly discovered that the car he was being offered actually belonged to someone else and was not owned by Shahin.

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Following the complaint, Kizhakkambalam police registered a case against Shahin for allegedly cheating the buyer through the fake online advertisement. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the transaction and the ownership of the vehicle mentioned in the OLX listing. Authorities are also looking into how the accused allegedly managed to advertise the vehicle for sale despite not owning it. The case was registered after the complaint brought the alleged deception to the attention of the police. Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.