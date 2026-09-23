Forest department officials and Trauma Care volunteers rescued an injured python from a private plot in Malappuram’s Pathayakkara. The snake was safely taken into custody after being found with injuries and was given necessary care.

Malappuram: Rescue teams safely caught an injured python from a private plot in Pathayakkara. Local residents spotted the huge snake on the property and immediately alerted the rescue workers. Volunteers from the Malappuram District Trauma Care's Perinthalmanna station unit rushed to the spot and caught the snake safely.

KSRTC: Kerala Man Donates Rs 40 Lakh To Sponsor New Bus! Read Details

The forest department's SARPA rescue team helped carry out the operation. The team quickly shifted the injured python to the Perinthalmanna Veterinary Hospital. Doctors examined the snake and started the necessary medical treatment right away.

Tamil Nadu: Wild Buffaloes Clash Turns Chaotic On Busy Road! Read On

The veterinary team is currently treating the snake's wounds. They will keep the python under strict observation until its health improves. Once the treatment is complete, the hospital will hand the snake back to the forest officials. The forest department will release the python back into the wild as soon as it is fit enough to survive in its natural habitat. Locals found the snake in a spot very close to a residential area in Pathayakkara.

SARPA rescue team members Jabbar Jubilee, Farooq Poopalam, Nizam Manathumangalam, and Yadu Pathayakkara led the rescue efforts. Rescue workers requested the public not to catch injured or dangerous wild animals on their own. People should immediately inform the concerned authorities instead to ensure safe rescues.