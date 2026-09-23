Jose wants this new bus to run from the Angamaly depot and connect to Athirappilly. The state government really hopes more folks and companies will pick up on this great trend to boost our public transport.

Thiruvananthapuram: Jose, a local from Mookkannoor in Angamaly, just gave Rs 40 lakh to buy a new bus for KSRTC. A private citizen is buying a bus for the Kerala Road Transport Corporation for the very first time in history. Jose handed over the Rs 40 lakh cheque to CM V.D. Satheesan during a simple function at the Chief Minister's chamber right after today's cabinet meeting. The CM took the cheque and passed it on to Transport Minister C.P. John. The CM said he hopes this good gesture encourages more private folks and companies to buy buses for KSRTC. Minister Roji M John called Josettan's move a brilliant example for everyone.

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Jose runs a company named He-Man Auto Robo Park right in Higher Education Minister Roji M John's constituency. Jose decided to sponsor the bus after he heard the CM asking the public to back KSRTC. He actually told Minister Roji M John about this plan first. Roji M John met Transport Minister C.P. John on Tuesday and brought this up. He told the Transport Minister they could call Josettan directly to collect the funds.

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Josettan has just one simple demand for his donation. He wants his sponsored bus to run out of the Angamaly depot. He also asked the Transport Minister to set up a route that connects the Athirappilly tourist spot with southern Kerala. Roji M John backed up this exact same request. The Transport Minister promised them that the bus will definitely run on the route Jose asked for. Transport Minister C.P. John mentioned that they were hoping more people would step up like this after the Calicut City Cooperative Bank donated money for a KSRTC bus earlier.

The CM added that this is a massive first for KSRTC's history. He expects more people will step forward to support the corporation now. The Transport Minister then handed Jose's cheque over to KSRTC CMD Dr. P.S. Pramoj Shankar. KSRTC is actually letting people sponsor buses right now to upgrade public transport as part of the government's 100-day action plan. The Transport Minister pointed out that local bodies, cooperative societies, companies, trusts, NGOs, and even CSR funds can pitch in to provide these buses.

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