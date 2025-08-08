Kozhikode Government Medical College has dismissed attendant A.M. Saseendran following an internal inquiry into the ICU rape case. The survivor expressed relief and validation, stating her fight was “for all women.”

Kozhikode: In a decisive move, Kozhikode Government Medical College has officially dismissed A.M. Saseendran, the attendant accused in the ICU rape case. The termination order was issued by the Medical College Principal following the administration’s recommendation, which was based on findings from an internal inquiry.

Struggle “For All Women”

For the survivor, the news brought a sense of relief and validation after a long and difficult fight. Speaking to Asianet News, she expressed happiness at the outcome, saying she felt her struggle had been “for all women” and that justice had finally been served.

She shared that the principal personally informed her that the dismissal process was complete, marking what she described as a meaningful victory in her pursuit of justice.

Incident

The shocking incident took place on March 18, 2023 at Kozhikode Government Medical College. After undergoing surgery, a young woman was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit for recovery. It was there that the ICU attendant, Saseendran, allegedly assaulted her.

The crime came to light soon after, and Saseendran was later arrested in connection with the case.