Koodathayi case: Kerala court rejects plea to halt 'Curry and Cyanide' docu-series screening on Netflix

The Malayalam documentary "Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case" directed by Christo Tomy delves into the investigation surrounding six deaths within the same family, with a focus on the woman at the heart of the Koodathayi Cyanide killing case. The documentary was released on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Additional Session Court rejected the petition seeking to stop the screening of the docu-series 'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case 'on Netflix based on the Koodathai serial killing case. The second defendant, MS Mathew, filed a petition seeking to stop the screening. The plea pointed out that the documentary contains defamatory remarks against her and her family.

Meanwhile, the High Court rejected the bail plea of Jolly Joseph, the main accused in the Koodathayi serial killing case on January 30. Justice CS Dias rejected the bail plea. Jolly stated that the prosecution has not yet been able to present the scientific evidence from the Hyderabad forensic lab in the case. Jolly is the main accused of allegedly killing six of her husband's family by using cyanide in food.

Jolly was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She was arrested with two of her partners, MS Mathew and P Prajikumar in 2019.

The incident that shook Kerala of six deaths in the family took place between 2002 and 2016. The first death, which is suspected to be murder, was of Jolly’s mother-in-law, Annamma Thomas. Annamma collapsed and died after eating the mutton soup. Later, Annamma's husband, Tom Thomas, and son Roy Thomas, died in similar circumstances. The incident came to light in 2019.