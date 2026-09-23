Wild buffaloes are making life really tough for people in and around Tamil Nadu's Gudalur. Just recently, these animals wandered into a residential area and completely trashed some parked vehicles. This scary incident took place at S Kaikatti near Kotagiri.

Sultan Bathery: Wild buffaloes stepping out of the forest are making daily life a nightmare for residents in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur and its nearby areas. In the latest incident, these massive animals entered a residential zone and smashed vehicles parked right outside people's homes.

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Yesterday morning, three wild buffaloes wandered into S Kaikatti near Kotagiri and created absolute havoc. They badly damaged two cars parked on the roadside and a bike left in a nearby ground. While they were grazing in the field, the buffaloes actually started fighting each other first. But suddenly, they turned their anger towards the parked vehicles.

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Locals saw the animals ramming into the vehicles and started shouting to scare them away. However, the buffaloes were just not ready to back down. They completely shattered the rear glass of one car. On top of that, they caused heavy damage to the bodies of both cars. After dealing with the cars, one buffalo walked up to the bike parked in the ground. It literally hooked the two-wheeler with its horns and tossed it into the air. A video of this whole drama has already surfaced online.

Since the animals just wouldn't stop their attack, forest department officials teamed up with the locals to drive them away. They finally managed to chase the buffaloes back into the forest through a nearby tea estate. According to the locals, these wild buffaloes have been roaming around their residential areas for weeks now.