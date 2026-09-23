The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-70 lottery results on September 23, 2026. The first prize is one crore rupees, alongside multiple other prize categories and consolation rewards. Participants should carefully verify their ticket numbers against the official results.

The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-70 lottery results have been announced today, September 23, 2026, following the scheduled draw at 3 PM. Lottery participants can now check the winning numbers and prize details for the DL-70 draw. The results are released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, with winners selected through the official lottery draw process.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is among the weekly Kerala lottery draws conducted by the state. The DL-70 draw has attracted considerable interest from ticket holders waiting to find out whether their numbers have won one of the prizes. The first prize for the draw is Rs 1 crore, while several other prize categories are also available for eligible winning tickets.

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-70 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DY845561

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 845561

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DZ506467

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DR189096

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0229, 1045, 1735, 2074, 2407, 2748, 3890, 4471, 6185, 6648, 7106, 7107, 7572, 7993, 8579, 8721, 8918, 9131, 9416

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 3605, 5699, 6540, 7564, 8624, 9673

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0239, 0789, 1070, 1132, 1343, 1839, 2111, 3160, 3308, 3377, 3527, 3613, 4240, 4461, 4989, 5745, 5861, 6241, 6305, 6600, 6916, 7238, 7314, 8205, 9540

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official results once the numbers are listed. Winners should also verify the ticket series, number and other details before claiming a prize.

The DL-70 result includes multiple prize categories, ranging from the top prize to lower-value prizes. Consolation prizes may also be awarded to eligible tickets depending on the result announced for the draw.

Kerala lottery participants are advised to preserve their original tickets safely if they believe they have won. The winning ticket must be presented according to the rules and procedures prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Winners should also ensure that their tickets are signed and kept in good condition until the prize claim process is completed.

For those checking the Kerala Lottery Result Today, the DL-70 results provide the final outcome of Wednesday's draw. The winning numbers, prize-wise details and other relevant information can be checked as the result list is updated.

Disclaimer: Lottery participants should verify the numbers against the official Kerala State Lotteries result before making any prize claim. Winning a lottery is subject to the applicable rules and verification process.