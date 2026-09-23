The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Dhanalekshmi DL-70 lottery draw on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 3 PM. Tickets cost Rs 50. The weekly lottery draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 23, 2026 will be eagerly awaited by lottery participants across the state as the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-70 draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Dhanalekshmi draw every Wednesday, with the results expected to be released after the draw.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-70 draw is scheduled for 3 PM today, and the winning numbers will be updated once the official draw is completed. Until then, ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets ready and follow the live updates for the latest information. The official Kerala lottery results are subsequently published through the State Lotteries Department's results system.

Dhanalekshmi is part of Kerala's weekly lottery schedule and is conducted under the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The DL-70 ticket costs Rs 50, while today's draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, with second and third prizes of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

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The results have not been announced yet. The winning numbers will be made available after the draw, and this page will carry the latest updates as they emerge. Participants should carefully check their ticket numbers against the official result before claiming any prize.

The Kerala lottery results are also subject to verification against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Prize winners are advised to surrender their winning tickets within the prescribed period after completing the required verification process.

For now, lottery enthusiasts will have to wait until the 3 PM Dhanalekshmi DL-70 draw for the winning numbers. Keep checking this page for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result Today, including the first prize, second prize, third prize and other winning numbers once they are officially announced.

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