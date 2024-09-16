Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Woman killed after being hit by car in Kollam; youth arrested

    Kerala police arrested Ajmal, the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed Kunjumol, a 45-year-old woman, in Mynagappally, Kollam. The accident occurred on Sunday (Sep 15) evening.

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 8:39 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Kollam: Kerala police have arrested Ajmal, the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Anoorkavu, Mynagappally, Kollam, where a woman lost her life. Ajmal, a resident of Veluthamanal, Karunagappally, was apprehended by Sasthamcotta police in the early hours of Monday (Sep 16) from Patharam, Bharanikavu.

    Nipah virus claims life in Malappuram, confirms Kerala health minister

    The tragic incident occurred on Sunday at 5:45 pm when Ajmal’s car collided with a two-wheeler, fatally injuring Kunjumol (45), a native of North Karunagappally, as it ran over her. CCTV footage captured the moment when the car ran over Kunjumol and fled the scene, ignoring attempts by bystanders to stop the vehicle.

    In a related development, Sreekutty, a doctor at a private hospital, is also in police custody, who was with Ajmal at the time of the accident, along with the car involved in the incident. Fousia, who rode the two-wheeler, also sustained injuries. 

    The police revealed that the accused, Ajmal, and the young woman doctor who was with him at the time were under the influence of alcohol. The accident occurred while they were returning from a party at a friend's house. Ajmal claimed that he drove away from the scene out of fear of being attacked by locals. The police have collected blood samples from both individuals. Additionally, Ajmal has a previous case against him for drug trafficking.

    Ajmal, the accused in the fatal accident had met the young woman doctor at the casualty section of a private hospital in Kollam. The doctor informed the police that Ajmal had taken possession of her gold jewelry and other belongings. 

