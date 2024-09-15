Nipah virus claims life in Malappuram, confirms Kerala health minister

Upon receiving the positive results from Kozhikode Medical College, a high-level meeting was convened by the health minister on Saturday night. Protocol measures were swiftly implemented to contain the spread. On Sunday, further confirmation of the Nipah infection came from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

A 24-year-old man from Malappuram, who recently passed away at a private hospital, was confirmed to have been infected with the Nipah virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Sunday (September 15). The suspicion of Nipah virus arose after a death investigation by the Regional Medical Officer.

In a video statement, Minister George revealed that the man's available samples were sent for testing at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital laboratory, which indicated a positive result. The man, a resident of Malappuram, had returned from Bengaluru and died on September 9. Following his death, health authorities took immediate action to test for the virus.

To manage the situation, the state government formed 16 committees and identified a contact list of 151 individuals who had been in proximity to the infected man. Minister George said that these individuals had been isolated, with five showing minor symptoms such as fever. Samples from the symptomatic individuals have also been sent for testing.

The health minister assured the public that all necessary steps have been taken as per protocol to control the potential spread of the virus. Contact tracing and isolation efforts continue as health authorities remain on high alert to prevent further infections.

