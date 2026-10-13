Kalamassery police have arrested an 18-year-old boy for stabbing a young man after a drunken brawl at a bar in Edappally. The victim, Kishore from Ernakulam, is currently battling for his life in the ICU. The accused tried to hide, but the cops chased him down and nabbed him from Premier Junction.

Kalamassery: The police have nabbed an 18-year-old boy for brutally stabbing a young man after a heated argument over drinks at a local bar. The arrested teen is Jinu Joseph, a resident of Karippayi Parambu house in Eloor Kuttikkattukara. The shocking incident took place around 10 PM this past Monday at the Seagate Bar in Edappally.

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What started as a verbal fight during drinks quickly turned into a violent clash in the bar's parking area. During the scuffle, the accused deeply stabbed the victim, identified as Ernakulam resident Kishore, and immediately fled the spot. Kishore suffered a severe stab wound to his back and was rushed to the nearby Kinder Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

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After the attack, the accused went into hiding. However, a police team chased him down and made a dramatic arrest at the Premier Junction in Kalamassery. The police revealed that Jinu is also an accused in a POCSO case registered at the Binanipuram police station last year. The arrest was carried out by a team led by Kalamassery Circle Inspector Abhilash A.L., which included Sub-Inspectors C.R. Biju and Ram Lal, along with Civil Police Officers Mahin Abubakar and Vinu K.P.