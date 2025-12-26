Chaos erupted after a Christmas carol group including women and children was allegedly assaulted in Kerala's Palakkad. An RSS-BJP worker was accused of assaulting children and vandalising musical equipment during the event.

Chaos erupted after a Christmas carol group including women and children was allegedly assaulted in Kerala's Palakkad district. An RSS-BJP worker was accused of assaulting children and vandalising musical equipment during the event, sparking outrage. According to reports, the band used for the procession reportedly belonged to the CPI(M) area committee. Following a formal complaint, RSS-BJP worker Aswin Raj was arrested by the police.

The police revealed that Aswin Raj was already facing charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). In connection with the carol attack, he has now been booked under multiple sections, including those related to causing hurt and promoting communal violence.

Videos of the assault is going viral on social media.

BJP leader C Krishnakumar justifies attack?

The controversy deepened after BJP leader C. Krishnakumar justified the incident, saying the children were a drunk “criminal gang”. C. Krishnakumar claimed that the carol event was organised by the CPI(M) area committee and alleged that the participants were intoxicated. He further accused the group of having “deliberately attempted to create trouble.”

Krishnakumar’s remarks sparked outrage, with the DYFI launching a scathing attack on the BJP leader. Labeling him “the Praveen Togadia of Palakkad,” the youth organisation said he had “exposed his true communal face.”

Protests erupt

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) condemned the attack and announced a district-wide protest. The organisation said all its 2,500 units would take out carol processions across the district. Escalating the political rhetoric, the DYFI openly challenged the RSS and the BJP to obstruct the protests, warning that it would “respond in an appropriate manner.”

DYFI state secretary VK Sanoj said, “This is the RSS’ devious move, repeated incidents of harming the country’s secular spirit are being reported. This will not be allowed in Kerala under any circumstances, and will be met with strong opposition. It is as part of this opposition that the DYFI is organising carols across the state on Christmas eve.”

Celebrations in schools cancelled

Kerala also saw reports of schools cancelling Christmas celebrations at the last minute, citing religious reasons. A school in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly cancelled celebrations and returned the Rs 60 that was collected in this regard from each child. Parents alleged that this was after the Sangh Parivar called for a boycott on Christmas celebrations, and said that no boards, streamers, or decorations should be displayed in schools for Christmas.

Targeted attacks on Christmas?

Festivities for Christians in India have been overshadowed by reports of targeted attacks on the community allegedly by Hindutva right-wing groups. Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and other states saw mobs allegedly harassing or assaulting Christian groups during prayer meetings and carol processions.

In Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, members of the Bajrang Dal, a group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) allegedly accused a group of Christian women carollers of religious proselytisation and forced them to vacate the area.