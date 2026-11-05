Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan became emotional during a heartwarming interaction with specially-abled children at the State Special School Youth Festival in Thiruvananthapuram. He pledged comprehensive government support to enhance facilities for special schools across the state.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan was seen becoming emotional after meeting specially-abled kids at Special Children School in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, November 5.

In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, VD Satheesan was seen hugging a few children who were seen warmly welcoming him with smiles and affection, while some of them were also seen interacting with the Chief Minister during his visit. However, the Keralam CM turned emotional while meeting specially-abled children.

Keralam CM is often known for his approachable and compassionate public persona, engaging warmly with citizens during public events and state functions.

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Satheesan’s Emotional Interaction with Special Kids Goes ,Viral

Keralam Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan was the chief guest for the 27th State Special School Youth Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

During his address, Satheesan pledged continuous government support for enhancing facilities across special schools in the state. After leaving the stage and heading toward his official vehicle with the security team, he paused to meet the children waiting outside.

The sight of their broad smiles and affectionate hugs caused him to pause for a quiet, emotional moment as his team looked on. In a video posted by the CM, Satheesan’s eyes were welled up with tears as he tried to control his emotions while they welcomed him with innocence and warmth.

During his speech at the State Special School Arts Festival in the capital, Chief Minister VD Satheesan pledged that the government would make Keralam the first institution in the country to provide comprehensive facilities and quality education for specially-abled children.

Kalolsavam was attended by hundreds of talented differently-abled students representing special schools from across all 14 districts of Kerala.

‘Their Dreams Are Our Dreams’

After attending the inauguration ceremony of the 27th State Special School Youth Festival, Chief Minister VD Satheeshan took to his official X handle and penned an emotional note, stating that every child's dream deserves an equal opportunity to shine, calling their happiness a collective responsibility.

“Every child has a dream, and every dream deserves a chance to shine. Being among these wonderful children at the State Special School Arts Festival in Thiruvananthapuram was a deeply touching experience,” Satheeshan wrote on X.

“Their smiles, talents and boundless spirit remind us that every child deserves love, encouragement and the opportunity to flourish. Their dreams are our dreams. Their happiness is our responsibility,” he added.

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VD Satheesan is serving his first term as Keralam Chief Minister since assuming office in May 2026 after leading the Congress-led UDF alliance with an absolute majority of 102 seats out of 140 seats in the State assembly elections.

Representing the Paravur constituency as a long-serving legislator, Satheesan has built a strong public reputation focused on administrative reform, active community outreach, and social welfare initiatives across Kerala.

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