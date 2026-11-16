The Sabarimala Temple has opened for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Kerala state authorities have completed extensive infrastructure preparations and deployed heavy security to manage the anticipated influx of devotees safely.

Sabarimala Temple Opens For The Mandala Makaravilakku Pilgrimage Season

The doors of the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta district opened on Monday to commence the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. State Health Minister K Muraleedharan shared the elaborate arrangements made by the state government to handle the influx of devotees at the Sabarimala Temple during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. While talking to the media, Minister K Muraleedharan said, "Yesterday, the renovated road from Chalakkayam to Pamba was inaugurated. The KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) has also completed its work, and the electrification process from Chalakkayam to Pamba is now complete. KSRTC services are operational, and some private buses have also been hired to provide services from Nilakkal to Pamba. The government has performed its duties very well, and we are fully satisfied. The Devaswom Board is also cooperating with the government. Every year, the number of pilgrims increases. There will be a huge crowd this time as well, but the government and the Devaswom Board have made all the necessary arrangements."

The state police have been deployed at the temple to ensure a "safe and smooth" Sabarimala pilgrimage season for the devotees. While talking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Police Chief (DPC) of Pathanamthitta, R Anand, said, "Police are deployed at major temples, parking is arranged at the idathavalams, and refreshments and facilities are coordinated with local bodies and the district administration, supported by special police officers and battalion personnel. If there is a rush at Nilakkal, we can hold vehicles and pilgrims at the idathavalams. Pandalam also has 24x7 AI-powered surveillance and special traffic duty. We will ensure a safe, smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage this season."

Devotees thronged the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in large numbers after the gate was opened amid high security. The first phase of the pilgrimage runs from November 16 to December 27, concluding with the Mandala Pooja. The shrine will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival, scheduled for January 14, 2027, before closing for the season on January 20. Devotees were seen waiting in long queues to enter the temple and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa.