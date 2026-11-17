An elderly woman was cheated out of her gold earrings at Kozhikode's Mukkam bus stand by a man pretending to be her son's friend. He promised financial aid and tricked her into giving him the jewelry. Police have intensified the investigation based on her complaint.

Kozhikode: The police have stepped up their investigation after an elderly woman was cheated out of her three-quarter sovereign gold earrings at a bus stand. The fraud happened two days ago at the Mukkam bus stand in Kozhikode. Fatima (62), a native of Karutha Parambu in Karassery, who arrived from Thamarassery by bus, became the victim.

A man approached Fatima, calling her 'Umma' (mother). He asked, 'Do you remember me?' and started talking to her. He gained her trust by saying he was her son's friend and knew her family well. Then he told her about a scheme that gives Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in financial aid to poor people. Claiming to be an agent for this, he said no upfront payment was needed, but Rs 20,800 was required for processing fees.

The fraudster then took the woman's phone and pretended to talk to her son. He tricked her by saying her son told him to take whatever she had instead of cash. Believing this, she took off her three-quarter sovereign gold earrings right there at the bus stand and handed them over. The man left, promising to call the next day. It was only when she reached home and her children asked about the missing earrings that the fraud came to light. They later filed a police complaint.