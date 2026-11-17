A man has been arrested in Keralam for assaulting his wife and allowing their pet Pitbull to bite her. The accused was arrested after his wife filed complaint, alleging he slapped and brutally beat her, causing a fracture to her nasal bone.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in Keralam's Ernakulam district for allegedly assaulting his wife and allowing their pet Pitbull to bite her during a domestic dispute. The woman suffered a fracture to her nasal bone and had to undergo treatment after the dog attack. The accused, identified as Sunil, a resident of Alangad near Karingamthuruth, was arrested by Varappuzha police following a complaint filed by his wife, Shiny, 55. According to the complaint, Sunil had repeatedly assaulted Shiny, both when he was drunk and when he was sober. The latest incident reportedly took place two days before his arrest.

Husband allegedly assaulted wife and set dog on her

Shiny alleged that her husband slapped her across the face and brutally beat her during the incident. She also accused him of allowing their pet Pitbull to attack her, resulting in dog bites.

The woman subsequently approached Paravur Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors found that she had sustained a fracture to her nasal bone following the assault. She also received treatment for the dog bites and had to undergo vaccination.

According to the complaint, Sunil had also thrown and smashed her mobile phone during the incident.

Dispute reportedly involved husband's friends

The complaint further stated that Sunil became angry after Shiny spoke to his friends about the incident. This allegedly led to another bout of violence against her.

Shiny told the police that physical assaults by her husband were not limited to occasions when he consumed alcohol. She alleged that he regularly beat her even when he was sober.

Shiny, who originally hails from Chennur, is married to Sunil for the second time.

Varappuzha police arrest accused

Following Shiny's complaint, Varappuzha police registered a case and launched an investigation into the alleged assault.

Sunil was subsequently arrested. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegations that he deliberately allowed their pet dog to bite his wife.