Lifestyle
This full-body workout engages multiple muscle groups while being gentle on the joints. Swimming not only burns calories but also enhances endurance and lung capacity.
Whether it's jogging outdoors or using a treadmill, running is a classic cardio exercise that helps burn calories rapidly.
Whether on a stationary bike or cycling outdoors, this low-impact exercise provides an excellent cardiovascular workout.
A simple yet highly effective cardio exercise, jumping rope elevates your heart rate and burns calories. It also improves coordination and agility.
This dance-based workout combines energetic movements with music, making it a fun and engaging way to burn calories.
HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest. It's known to boost metabolism, enhance fat burning, and improve cardiovascular fitness.
Traditional aerobics classes incorporate rhythmic movements that raise your heart rate and enhance endurance.