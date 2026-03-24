Bengaluru: A dance studio owner was arrested for cheating a 24-year-old woman with a false promise of marriage. Police say he used the same tactic to exploit multiple women and issued threats.

The Parappana Agrahara police in Bengaluru have arrested a man who allegedly cheated a young woman by having a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage.

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24-year-old woman conned

The accused, Jeevan Vasudev, is a 31-year-old from Tamil Nadu. He reportedly conned a 24-year-old woman who lives in Hulimavu. The police took action after she filed a formal complaint. During questioning, a shocking detail came out. Officials said that Jeevan has a history of this, having cheated five or six other women using the exact same trick.

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Death threats:

Jeevan was running a dance studio called 'Jam' on Hosur Road. He also had a side business providing housekeeping and security staff. He had known the victim since 2018. According to her complaint, he proposed to her in June 2025, promising to marry her. The woman even got her mother to agree to the match.

After this, Jeevan took her to a service apartment in AECS Layout and a hotel on Hosur Road. He had a physical relationship with her, all while promising they would get married soon. But when she recently met him and asked about the wedding, he completely changed his tune. He told her, "I won't marry you. You are not satisfying me physically." He then insulted her and questioned her character.

He didn't stop there. He also threatened to kill her if she dared to go to the police. Despite the threats, the woman filed a complaint. The police arrested Jeevan and he has been sent to judicial custody, officials confirmed. The case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station.

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