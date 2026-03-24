Bengaluru sees a rise in underage driving, with 1,250 cases in 3 years. Police warn parents of fines and jail under IMV and BNS laws, urging strict vigilance to ensure road safety and prevent accidents.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's roads are seeing a worrying trend: more and more kids are getting behind the wheel. Over the last three years, the city's traffic police have booked a whopping 1250 cases against minors and their parents for this offence.

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It's a classic case of kids making a mistake and parents paying the price. The message from the police is loud and clear: think a hundred times before you let your underage child take your bike or car for a spin. Otherwise, you could find yourself tangled in serious legal trouble.

Often, these kids drive without their parents' knowledge, but sometimes, it's with their permission. They're often seen doing dangerous wheelies and stunts, putting their own lives and the public's safety at risk. The traffic police have now decided to take strict action against both the minors and their parents.

1,250 Cases Filed

In the last three years, a total of 1,250 cases have been filed against minors and their parents under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Of these, 706 were under the IMV Act and 544 under the BNS Act. The numbers have been rising steadily: 240 cases in 2023, 378 in 2024, and 632 in 2025. This data shows that the problem of underage driving is getting worse each year.

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What's the Punishment?

If a minor under 18 is caught driving, their parents or guardians face a fine ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000, along with a minimum jail sentence of six months. If the minor's driving causes a death, the jail term can extend up to two years, according to officials.

What Action is Being Taken?

* A case is filed, the rider is taken into custody, and the vehicle is seized.

* Legal action is taken against both the minor and their parents.

* A recommendation is sent to the concerned RTO to cancel the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC).

* Special drives are conducted from time to time to curb underage driving.

* Wheeling hotspots are identified and patrolled by Cobra staff to ensure strict action.

* Cases are filed under Section 107 of the Cr.P.C. before the Special Executive Magistrate (DCP).

* Station-level teams have been formed to monitor their areas and prevent traffic violations.

Awareness Campaigns

* Police are conducting awareness programs in schools and colleges about the dangers of underage driving.

* Campaigns are also being run on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

* Under the SARS project, police are visiting schools to educate students about road safety and the consequences of underage driving.

Year IMV Act Cases BNS Act Cases 2023 95 145 2024 197 181 2025 414 218 Total 706 544

"Parents should not give vehicles to their underage children under any circumstances. They don't have a driving license or the right training. This not only puts their own lives at risk but also endangers others. When we file a case, it's against the parents or guardians as well. So, parents must keep a close watch on their kids, or else facing legal trouble is unavoidable."

- Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Division

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