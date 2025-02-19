Kerala: Firecracker explosion before football match leaves over 30 injured in Malappuram

A firecracker explosion at a football ground in Therattammal near Areekode, Malappuram, injured over 30 people during the final match between United FC Nellikuth and KMG Mavoor.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 7:16 AM IST

Malappuram: A major firecracker explosion took place at a football ground near Areekode in Malappuram district, injuring over 30 people. The blast occurred moments before a football match was about to begin, triggering panic and devastation. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Reports indicate that the firecracker explosion took place at Therattammal near Areekode during the final match of a football tournament.

Eyewitnesses stated that the firecrackers ignited suddenly, spreading rapidly across the ground where spectators were gathered, awaiting the match. The injured were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred during the final match between United FC Nellikuth and KMG Mavoor, where firecrackers were being used as part of the celebrations.

According to sources, initial reports indicate that none of the injured are in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Areekode police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the explosion.

According to Areekode police, "The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match."

(With Inputs from ANI)

JS Sidharthan death case: CBI probe into ragging case delays, father vows to keep fighting for justice

