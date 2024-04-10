Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Weather Update: Temperature expected to rise in 12 districts; IMD issues yellow alert

    The temperature in Kerala has been rising and the IMD predicted a yellow alert in 12 districts on Wednesday (April 10). The Palakkad district experienced 45 degrees Celsius.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been reeling under severe temperatures for a while now and the temperature is expected to rise in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert in 12 districts apart from Idukki and Wayanad. The Palakkad district experienced 45 degrees Celsius.

    As temperatures soar, electricity usage in the state is hitting record highs daily. Intense heat persists throughout the day and night, with all 14 districts experiencing temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, anticipated summer rains have yet to arrive, leaving the country sweltering. IMD predicts that the heat will continue to intensify in the coming days, including in Palakkad.

    The temperature is likely to rise to 40 degrees in the Kollam district, 38 degrees in Thrissur, Kannur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, 37 degrees in Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Alappuzha districts and 36 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts.

    As temperatures rise, the daily electricity consumption in the state is setting new records each day. Yesterday, the state's electricity consumption reached an unprecedented 11.17 crore units. Additionally, demand for electricity during peak hours is soaring to new heights daily.
     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
