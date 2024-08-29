Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala weather update: Orange alert for 3 districts, yellow alert for 8 districts today

    An orange alert is in effect today (Aug 29) for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod, with a yellow alert for eight other districts. Tomorrow (Aug 30), the orange alert will also cover Wayanad, alongside the previously listed districts.

    Kerala weather update: Orange alert for 3 districts, yellow alert for 8 districts on August 29 dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: According to the updated rainfall alert for the state, an orange alert has been issued for three districts today (Aug 29). The districts under the orange alert are Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for eight districts today. Tomorrow (Aug 30), the orange alert will extend to four districts: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. In total, 11 districts will have rainfall alerts today and tomorrow.

    Also Read: Rains lash parts of Gujarat; Crocodiles enter residential areas in Vadodara [WATCH]

    On August 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala due to a low-pressure system moving to the Arabian Sea. The system is expected to intensify into a depression by August 29 and reach the Kerala coast by August 30.

    According to the IMD, isolated areas of Kerala can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 30, while the state can expect heavy rainfall from August 28 to September 1. Strong winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph and rough seas are also expected along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts from August 29 to 31.

    The low-pressure system is currently located over the Saurashtra Kutch region and is expected to move towards the norther eastern Arabian Sea by August 29. A new low-pressure system is also expected to form over the middle eastern/ northern Bay of Bengal by August 29, which may move to the Odisha coast of India.

    In view of the rough seas and strong winds, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts from August 29 to 31, and along the Karnataka coast from August 28 to 31.

    Also Read: Increased rainfall drives up Onion, Garlic prices in Karnataka

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CPM leadership decides against Mukesh's resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel dmn

    CPM leadership decides against Mukesh’s resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel

    Under fire over sexual assault row, Mukesh explains himself to Chief Minister, cites threats from complainant dmn

    Under fire over sexual assault row, Mukesh explains himself to Chief Minister, cites threats from complainant

    Passengers disappointed as Vande Bharat service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route discontinued despite high demand dmn

    Passengers disappointed as Vande Bharat service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route discontinued despite high demand

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Muslim man builds Lord Krishna's temple in Belagavi embracing communal harmony anr

    Karnataka: Muslim man builds Lord Krishna's temple in Belagavi embracing communal harmony

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin explains why bats for impact player rule in IPL scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he bats for impact player rule

    Increased rainfall drives up Onion, Garlic prices in Karnataka vkp

    Increased rainfall drives up Onion, Garlic prices in Karnataka

    Who's the top taxpayer in India for FY 2023: Ambani, Adani, or Tata? NTI

    Who leads as India’s highest taxpayer: Ambani, Adani, or Tata?

    Beyond Khatu Shyam Temple: Exploring the Hidden Gems of Sikar, Rajasthan anr

    Beyond Khatu Shyam Temple: Exploring the Hidden Gems of Sikar, Rajasthan

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon